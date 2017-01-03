Whitefish Mountain Resort reports most snowfall in 18 years

WHITEFISH, MT –Those with Whitefish Mountain resort are rejoicing for all the recent snow! Those with the resort say that our recent area storms brought more than five feet of snow in just 14 days.

That is making skiers happy according to a press release- and creating excellent conditions during the holidays.

Those with WMR also said that with over 12 feet falling since mid-November, they are seeing a base depth more than six feet at the summit, and deeper pockets spread across its 3,000 acres,

So….Whitefish is reporting the best conditions in 18 years.

The release also points out that the northwest Montana resort also set a new record for skier visits in a single day with 8,601 on December 30, 2016 and third best single day on December 29 with 8,075 total skier visits.

“Whitefish is set for one of its best winters of recent memory with fantastic snow conditions so far this season. Between our ideal location for Rocky Mountain powder, and our highly-acclaimed grooming crew, Whitefish Mountain Resort can deliver reliable high-quality conditions throughout the season,” Whitefish Mountain Resort President Dan Graves said.

“Our guests are happy with the snow and the level of service we provided over the holiday period. We are committed to creating a high quality affordable experience with exceptional, easy-going hospitality that encourages our guests to keep coming back.”

The resort also has a variety of ski and stay packages for first time skiers or visitors to the area.