Bozeman man accused of killing wife with frying pan

Jake Collins,32, made his first appearance in court today after being arrested Monday and charged with deliberate homicide in the death of Crystal Collins, his wife, on New Year's Day.

Collin's bail was set at $750,000 this morning.

The judge said if released on bail Collin's cannot own or possess firearms, have no contact with his three children, to wear a GPS monitor and he is not allowed to have any communication with a list of people.

According to the court documents, Collins admitted to killing Crystal Collins, his wife, with a frying pan during a drunken rage.

Crystal was originally reported missing by her mother. In the first interview, Jake told police he had a fight with Crystal about drinking and driving after a New Year's Eve party in Four Corners, but he left with his brother in law and Crystal left after them. Once home Crystal and Jake got into a physical fight and Crystal left on foot.

In the second interview, Jake admitted to hitting Crystal and lacked important information for the case.

After police questioned Jake more about the inconsistencies, Jake admitted to killing Crystal and gave details on the crime scene and his attempt to dispose the body.

During Collin's court appearance, Gallatin County Attorney, Marty Lambert said Collins has a history of violence including being issued a restraining order from cases in other states. So Lambert requested a $1 million bail.

The Defense attorney Nick Miller said Collins is a stonemason who is self employed and is not a flight risk. He requested an $85,000 bail.

At the end of the appearance Collins said the information on previous violence and some of the restraining orders were incorrect information.

Linda Carson, Jake Collins' mother also said Jake has no history of violence and no restraining orders.

Collin's next appearance is set for January, 20th at 8 A.M.