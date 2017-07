Expect some snow this morning, then breezy and cold today. Today, Wednesday and Thursday look like the coldest days of this cold snap. Lake effect snow is possible on the SW side of Flathead Lake through Wednesday. Here are Tuesday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 3°/-15° Butte: 0°/-25° Kalispell: 6°/-16° Missoula: 9°/-11°

Today’s Wind Chill Forecast:

Bozeman: -21º Butte: -26º Kalispell: -15º Missoula: -16º