Arctic chill shuts down popular ski resorts

Two of Western Montana’s popular ski resorts close their slopes due to extreme cold conditions.

Snowbowl in Missoula announced on New Years Day that the resort would close on Monday and Tuesday, due to winds ranging between 20 to 30 miles per hour, setting temperatures close to 30 degrees below zero.

Skiing enthusiasts in town said Monday that while the closure is uncommon, the decision makes sense due to the recent arctic chill.

“You're gonna do like a run or two and then go sit in the lodge anyway and try to warm up,” said Brandon Salayi, manager at Missoula’s Trail Head outdoor shop, a skiing enthusiast himself. “If we had just got a bunch of new snow, I think everyone would be pretty bummed, but considering how cold it is, the chance of frostbite is very, very real… And it's just not as fun when it's that cold.”

Philipsburg’s Discovery Ski Resort also announced they would be closing their slopes on Monday and Tuesday for the same reason, with early temperatures projected between 20 and 30 degrees below.