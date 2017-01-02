Linda Vista Blvd. and Helena Dr. water main fixed

Utility crews worked in the bitter cold Monday to repair a main water line that burst in a major Missoula neighborhood.

After the water main broke, gallons of water flooded the streets of Linda Vista Boulevard and Helena Drive.

Nearby households continued to have water, although it was a reduced water flow.

At around noon, the Mountain Water Company crew was waiting for the equipment to arrive so they could repair the main and begin working on isolating the problem.

Residents had to take detour routes to get to their destinations while the problem was being fixed.

Dennis bowman, superintendent of Mountain Water Company said the cause of this was from a project during the summer time, where a contractor working for the city of Missoula was extending some sewer mains.

Bowman explained a break where the water main and sewer main meet underground

"Something settled where they cross our water main so it sheer broke it…which means it's cut right in half," said Bowman.

Extra down force was created due to the sewer main not being compacted well enough during the building process.

"Right now it's going to take a little bit to dig it up because the frost is between three to four feet thick so it's going to take a little digging to try to get through the frost to repair the main," said Bowman.

The roads were re-opened at around 5:15 p.m. and the water flow was once again regular.