The start of the new year brings many crashes to the city of Bozeman

Roads out there are dangerous and Montanans are seeing a high number of car wrecks. In the city of Bozeman law enforcement is keeping busy at the start of the New Year with winter crashes.

The city has an average of five to six crashes per day but over the weekend the Bozeman police say they had an astounding number of crashes with over 70 crashes in three to four days. This number worries many residents on the road.

"Since we had our son, three years ago, in the winter I wonder if we are going to get hit. I wonder if it’s going to be on his side or what the outcome of the accident is going to be. Yeah I definitely worry about it," said Dean Gabel, Bozeman resident.

Dean Gabel, a Bozeman resident, says one of his friends was in an accident this weekend.

"My friend got backed up in front of the driver wasn't paying attention and he T-bones him and both vehicles were totaled."

With the winter weather, some residents aren't surprised about the large number of wrecks the past few days.

"It's definitely the worst it's been this winter it was not stopped and the kids coming down people are driving accordingly even though there's wrecks," said Jon Bertolaso, Bozeman resident.

"It’s scary, because the snow is coming down and it's freezing it just makes for a dangerous conditions so you have to take it slow," said Robin Lee, Bozeman resident.

In 2016, Montana has seen 187 lives lost in fatal crashes that number is down from 224 last year.

Chief Rich McLane says the number of wrecks are concerning.

"Were not surprised but we are concerned, the roads are really icy and there is a low visibility. The weather is never the blame, it’s always the driver you have to drive at a speed and a way you can respond to the road conditions if that means five miles an hour or staying home n then that's what you have to do," said Chief Rich McLane, Bozeman Police Department.

Bozeman residents say everyone has to be very careful when driving on these snowy roads.

"Just slow down leave a lot of space in front of you and check all of her surroundings there's people out there that are going to lose control around you and get to watch out for them,” said Justin Crawford, Bozeman resident.

"Don't tailgate other people make sure you leave enough space between each other pay attention," said Bertolaso.

"Stay Home if you don't have to go out," said Lee.

"Just be safe before you know before one more and fatal accident," said Gabel.