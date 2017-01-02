Tips on weatherizing your home

As great as it is to run the heater, it can get a bit pricey.

Josh Popovich with Ace Hardware said there so many ways to keep your home warm and save some green.

Popovich recommended to start with sealing your windows to keep cold air away.

"Foam window seal, put it along the bottom of your window. When you shut put a real nice tight seal on the bottom, so there is no draft coming through,” said Popovich.

Popovich also recommended replacing filters and keeping your heating and air conditioning equipment clean. He said dirty filers will slow down air flow and work harder to keep you warm.

Fnally, Popovich suggests getting the outlet installation kits, which will help too.

"There is a lot of cold air that does come through your outlets and through your walls. If you put one of these behind your wall plate and put that back in there...that will take care of that."