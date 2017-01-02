Website author fills out permit paperwork for march against Whitefish Jews

UPDATE: Andrew Anglin has taken to his website, The Daily Stormer and social media, informing his followers that he has filled out the special event paperwork for his march in Whitefish.

The protest is being called the James Earl Ray Day Extravaganza and according to a screen shot taken of the application and uploaded to his website, the march is set to go from 4 until 6 p.m on Monday January 16th.

ABC FOX Montana was previously told by Anglin that he would hold his march against Whitefish's Jews on Sunday January 15th.

We did make a call to the city clerk in the city of Whitefish, she told our David Winter that the application for the permit has not yet been received.

According to post of the Daily Stormer, the march will run from East Second St. to Memorial Park.

For this path, he has request road closures.

Anglin adds in the Stormer article that representatives from nationalist groups from the UK, Sweden, France and Greece that will be attending.

The march continues, Anglin writes, because Tanya Gersh and Love Lives Here did not apologize for their perceived attack on Richard Spencer's mother. Originally they were marching to Gersh's house, but he said it was too cold.

Anglin ends the article stating,"And they will rue the day, as they see two hundred skinhead Alt-Right Nazis marching with a guy from Hamas carrying machine guns through the center of their town!"

There is now a definitive date set for the armed march on whitefish.

The man who runs the Daily Stormer website says his march will be January 16th. Andrew Anglin tells ABC FOX that he wants the march to coincide with Martin Luther King Day.

ABC FOX Montana broke the news nationally when Anglin first mentioned the protest on his website mid-December. The anti-Semitic march is being held against the Jewish community in support of white nationalist Richard Spencer and his mother, as well as the perceived threat against them.

Along with planning for the protest, Anglin say he's received a large donation that he'll use to ship people in for the march, possibly even someone from Hamas in the Middle East. Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by the U.S. Government. (It was classified as such in 1997).

Whether the march would actually happen has been up for debate the past few weeks. Whitefish Police Chief Bill Dial believed it was just rhetoric after speaking with Spencer.

Spencer has stated that he doesn't believe the march will happen, calling it a joke previously, but has not denounced it. However his word on whether it happens or not doesn't have much sway as he's not involved in the protest's orchestration.

On Dec. 30 he took to Twitter to call for closure on this issue.

"Let's End This"



It's time to bring the Whitefish controversy to a close. https://t.co/ThIniPAaBG — Richard ?? Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) December 30, 2016

Originally Anglin expected 200 people at the march. We're waiting to confirm whether that estimate has changed in the recent weeks.