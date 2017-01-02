Fatal crash near Avon kills one, injures four

One man is dead and four people are injured after a crash on Highway 12 near Avon.

According to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Alicia Austin, an unidentified 23-year-old man died Sunday in a crash near mile marker 8.5.

The victim was one of three other passengers in a vehicle headed westbound, which lost control and careened across traffic before being struck directly in the passenger side by an oncoming SUV.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene, and the four other people involved in the crash were seriously wounded.

None of the identities of anyone involved have been released.

Trooper Austin says the crash is still under investigation, and says MHP is also investigating whether excess speeding was involved in the collision at all.