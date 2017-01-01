'Men's Health Ultimate Guy 2016' takes on the Bigfork Polar Bear Plunge

While some Montanans braved the freezing temperatures to go walk the dog or get the mail on New Year's Day, others decided to brave the freezing waters for Bigfork's 2017 Polar Bear plunge.

ABC FOX Montana captured the moment Sunday when Columbia falls native Dr. Jed Ballard, the "Ultimate Mens Health Guy of 2016" plunged into Flathead lake.

With freezing cold temperatures Jed Ballard and his brothers were nervous, but excited to take on the cold challenge of the Polar Bear plunge.

This small town man entered Men's Health Ultimate Guy 2016 contest on a whim, and Ballard was shocked when he found out he won, on the Today Show, live.

"It was really wild, coming from small town Columbia falls of five thousand people to now when it was out in November,” said Ballard.

"I would walk through any magazine stand in the country and I was like there I am.'"

Winning the Ultimate Guy award of 2016 landed Ballard the cover of a Men's Health issue in November.

The Ultimate Guy award goes to a man who lives a fit and healthy life, but also gives back to the community and our country.