Montanans 'get outside' during 6th annual First Day Hikes event

According to the Montana State Parks website, this weekend marked the 6th annual "First Day Hike".

The event is all about encouraging people to explore Montana's outdoors.

We found out how some Montanans enjoyed the event at Headwaters State Park near Three Forks, Montana on Friday but wanted to know more about how the event was going on Sunday as well.

Most of these hikes are around one to four miles long, but that didn't stop people from hiking those trails Sunday morning.

"I want to be healthier this year and happier. The outdoors is kind of my happy place,” said Sheila Neidhardt who is an avid hiker.

"Well, I had a friend who suggested it on Facebook. I thought sure that sounds fun and I'm off. So why not, let's go,” said Adria Brandvold, Hiker.

Montana State Parks isn't the only one participating, actually all 50 states are hosting "first hikes" too.

If you missed the hike on Sunday, there's is always next year.