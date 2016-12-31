Montanans choose 'safe alternatives' home this NYE

While making plans for New Year’s Eve celebrations, you’re reminded to find a safe ride home.

DWI charges are extremely costly and drinking while driving can end up costing you your life. No one wants to start the new year off on the wrong foot.

That's why law enforcement agencies in Gallatin County are working together to crack down on those driving under the influence.

The Bozeman and Belgrade police departments, Gallatin County Sheriffs office, Montana Highway Patrol and Montana State University police are all participating.

They will have extra joint patrols in the county including certain areas of Bozeman in Belgrade Saturday night.

The Bozeman police department says there are many options to use other than driving like get a ride with a friend, taxi, Uber and Tipsy Tow.

Police say, all are safe ways to get home so you can enjoy the start of 2017