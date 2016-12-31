What is your New Year's resolution for 2017?

Many will be ringing in the new year reflecting on 2016 and making New Years resolutions for 2017.

With tonight being New Year's eve tomorrow is a new year and a new start for many Americans across the US and nearly half of those people will make New Year's resolutions hoping for a better 2017.

ABC FOX Montana went to downtown Bozeman to ask Montanans what their New Year's resolutions are.

Here were some of the answers:

- My New Year's resolution is to read 40 books in 2017.

- My New Year's resolution is to go fishing a lot more and enjoy all the awesome rivers we have around Bozeman.

- My New Year's resolution is to use my camera more instead of my iPhone.

- My New Year's resolution is to decluttering my house and declutter my life.

- I'm going to try to gripe less and travel more that's my New Year's Revolution.

- I'm hoping to have my home structure and a simple and faithful way.

- We're going to do a big overhaul of our finances.

Why do Bozeman residents think it's important to have New Year's resolutions?

- I think it's a good idea to have a plan so if you have a plan you'll be successful.

- I think it gives you something to look forward to a lot of people don't make goals except for New Year's resolutions and it's good to have goals even though they say 80% of people don't stand up to them.

- I think it brings optimism and we can all look forward to things and just because you didn't succeed in the past doesn't mean he won't succeed in the future.

An interesting fact the number one resolution for last year was losing weight followed by getting organized and saving more money.