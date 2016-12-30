Starting 2017 on the right foot with a hike

If you've resolved to make 2017 a year of healthy living and exercise. Why not kick off it off with a hike?

More than 11-hundred state parks in all 50 states will offer special programs and guided excursions on New Year’s Day as part of the national first day hikes program.

At Missouri Headwaters State Park there will be a first day hike on the first day of 2017 along with hikes all across the US to encourage people to get outdoors and enjoy your state parks

"It's a great opportunity to kind of walk off a hangover or get off for those Christmas cookies. It's a great way to start the New Year's," said Dave Andrus, park manager.

Dave Andrus, park manager for the Missouri Headwaters State Park, says the first day hike helps get people into the parks.

“It’s a great introduction to your local state parks. We really want to promote this because they belong to everybody. We love to provide opportunities for people to get outdoors and hopefully when you come check us out you'll come back many times throughout the year that the year," said Andrus.

Montana has 55 state parks and there are 11 state parks participating on January first giving many Montanans the opportunity for as free guided hike.

Andrus says the feeling you get while hiking is the reason he believes people should go adventure for 2017.

“One of the things I was thinking was recreation because it comes from re-create so when you get out into nature you have the opportunity to re-create yourself and I think state parks provide that opportunity for you find some solitude possibly or check some things out bring your family out and connect with each other," said Andrus.

If you'd like to join in on this hike or some of the other hikes going on across the state of Montana

In 2016, more than 55,000 people rang in the new year with guided hikes that stretched over 133,000 miles on 1,100 hikes across the country.

Here are the list of free guided tours throughout Montana:

Bannack State Park - Guided 1-mile hike through the Bannack Historic Townsite and along Grasshopper Creek at 10 am. Learn about the site's history and observe wildlife. No dogs, please. Contact: 406-834-3413

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park - Guided 3 mile, moderate hike at 10 am. Volunteer guide, Laurie Koepplin will lead the group and interpret nature along the trail to the historic DanMor Gypsum Mine. No dogs, please. Contact: 406-287-3541

Missouri Headwaters State Park - Ranger guided 2-4 mile easy hike to Fort Rock. Leave from the Main Picnic Area at 11 am. Hot chocolate toasted bagels and warming fire follow the event. No Dogs, please. Contact: 406-285-3610

Spring Meadow Lake State Park - Easy 1 mile interpretive hike around the lake at 10 am. No dogs, please. Contact: 406-495-3270

Cooney State Park - Spot wildlife and learn about the park's history on this 5 mile, moderate hike. Departs from the Marshall Cove Day Use area at 10 am. Snowshoes available weather permitting. Dogs on leash welcome. Contact: 406-445-2326

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park - Guided 3 mile, moderate hike from 1 pm to 3 pm. Hike along the park's interpretive trail to see scenic park vistas and winter wildlife. No Dogs, please. Contact: 406-866-2217

Flathead Lake State Park at Wayfarers - 2-mile moderate hike to scenic vistas of Flathead Lake at 10 am. Dogs on leash welcome. Contact: 406-837-3041

Lone Pine State Park - Guided and self-guided hikes to enjoy the city lights and park views from 5 pm to 6:30 pm. Campfire and hot drinks at the picnic shelter following the hike. Contact: 406-755-2706 ext. 2

Makoshika State Park - Moderate 1.5-mile hike along the Bluebird Trail at 11 am led by Friends of Makoshika. This hike begins at the Visitor Center and rises along the badland features of the park. Lunch provided following the hike provided by Friends of Makoshika. No dogs, please. Contact: 406-377-6256

Placid Lake State Park - Guided 1 mile easy hike on the ice at Placid Lake. Learn about the lake's history, winter recreation safety, and try snowshoeing. No dogs, please. Contact: 406-677-6804 or 406-542-5500

Travelers' Rest State Park - 1-mile easy hike along the growing trail system at the park at 11 am. No Dogs, please. Contact: 406-273-4253

