Flathead First Night cancelled

It's not cold weather that's cancelling New Year's plans in Kalispell.

For the first time in 17 years Flathead's First Night will not be happening tomorrow night in Kalispell.

First Night Flathead was started in 1999 as one of hundreds of towns nationwide participating in First Night.

First Night was started in 1975 in Boston with the goal to give families a fun new year’s eve with focus on family, friends and music, not partying and alcohol.

First Night Flathead president and organizer Patrice Manget says declining cash sponsorships, crucial to Flathead's first night is the reason why first night was cancelled this year, "We're not celebrating First Night this year again, we met with our board of directors and with declining cash sponsorships and admission button sales for the last three or four years and it just became unsustainable to produce it with dropping revenue.”

Manget urges potential sponsors to contact First Night Flathead by April 1st, 2017 for next year's first night to happen.

She encourages members to comment on First Night Flathead's Facebook page to show support for the event.