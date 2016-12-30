Kalispell man faces felony charges for indecent exposure near school

Administrative Captain, Wade Rademacher at the Kalispell Police Department tells ABC FOX Montana that 21 year-old Joshua Bryant of Kalispell was arrested on a warrant, December 29th at his home.

Bryant was wanted after he allegedly exposed himself to several people around the Linderman Education Center.

Bryant is charged with four offenses, two misdemeanors of indecent exposure and two felonies of indecent exposure.

If convicted of the first misdemeanors of indecent exposure, Bryant will receive felony charges on the other two counts.

The maximum penalty is $10,000 in fines and imprisonment in a state prison for up to 10 years.

Bryan will be arraigned at Flathead District Court on Thursday January 12th.

Photo courtesy of Flathead District Courthouse.