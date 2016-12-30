Firefighters, sprinkler system contain Butte apartment fire

A residential fire started at 5:42 am, Dec 30 in Butte. The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department rushed to the scene at 120 South Idaho, where Firefighters were met with smoke and flames from the exterior of the apartment.

The crew worked to quickly extinguished the fire and where aided by the indoor sprinkler system. Firefighters noted in a press release on their Facebook page that the sprinkler system helped to "kept [the fire] from engulfing the entire residential complex," limited property damage and saved lives.

“This is a great sprinkler success story, the facilities sprinkler and alarm systems did their jobs. There were no fatalities, minimal amounts of property damage and with some minor clean-up this apartment should be back up and running quickly. This is a great example of how sprinklers save lives; they are efficient, effective, and essential in protecting both lives and property," the fire department said in their release.

Damage to the exterior, windows, front door and overhead awning were apartment as well as water damage. Total costs were minimal though.

Three men were in the apartment and one was suffering from smoke inhalation. He was treated and transported by an ambulance.