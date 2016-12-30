2016 Skijoring Championships to take over Lakeside - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

2016 Skijoring Championships to take over Lakeside

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

KALISPELL- Happening this weekend in the Flathead: The Flathead Lake Skijoring Championships.

The event will take place at the Lakeside Club in Lakeside, MT on December 31 - January 1st. 

According to the Kalispell Chamber newsletter the cost to get into the event is $5 Admission (free for kids 12 and under) and there is free parking

The events start at 12:30 p.m.

There will also be music and beer and wine. 

(photo taken from the Kalispell Chamber newsletter)

