2016 Skijoring Championships to take over Lakeside

KALISPELL- Happening this weekend in the Flathead: The Flathead Lake Skijoring Championships.

The event will take place at the Lakeside Club in Lakeside, MT on December 31 - January 1st.

According to the Kalispell Chamber newsletter the cost to get into the event is $5 Admission (free for kids 12 and under) and there is free parking

The events start at 12:30 p.m.

There will also be music and beer and wine.

(photo taken from the Kalispell Chamber newsletter)