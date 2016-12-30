Kalispell's First Night canceled due to finances

People traveled from all over the country to visit Montana for the Fourth of July.
Holding the world record for fastest half marathon time while pushing a triple stroller, Theresa Pitts is ready for more.
For the first time in five years the famous Budweiser horses are in the Flathead Valley.
According to Flathead County’s website during tourist season the population increases by 40%,
On Tuesday June 27th, Yes to Flathead farms and water gathered enough signatures for a proposal to preserve acres of land in Creston.
