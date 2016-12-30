Kalispell's First Night canceled due to finances

After 17 years, the First Night Flathead Board of Directors announce Dec. 30 that the annual celebration, First Night, has been canceled.

Financing the event is no longer possible according to directors.

On their site they say "it is with great regret that we announce the suspension of this year's annual production of this beloved Community New Year's Eve Gala."

Exact costs and struggles have not been made known at this time. ABC FOX Montana will update this story as more information become available.