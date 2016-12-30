Whitefish PD Chief: Protest march won't happen

Less than 24 hours after Andrew Anglin emboldened his claims of a Whitefish protest march in early January, Whitefish PD Chief Bill Dial put his foot down, saying the march will not happen.

Originally formed in support of alt-right leader Richard Spencer, the march promised to bring in Neo-Nazi protestors armed with rifles in a march through town.

Early Thursday morning, though, Chief Dial had what he called a “productive, cordial meeting” with Spencer, who once again asserted his claims that he also believes the march will not happen.

And now, Dial said Thursday afternoon, it is time to stop fanning the flames.

"Richard Spencer wants this to go away, the merchants and the majority of the citizens of Whitefish want this to go away,” said Dial. “Everybody has a right to their opinion, and I just want to get this great community back to what it is, and it's a great community where people are tolerant of everybody."

Dial said now he believes conversation about the march is nothing more than rhetoric, although he admits he has been unable to make contact with Anglin specifically. He said he is consciously making efforts to contact the Daily Stormer publisher to ensure a peaceful resolution for all parties.

Confident in his backup plan if fringe groups appear in protest anyway, Dial said much of his confidence has come from monitoring the groups involved, and seeing his town longing to put the entire matter behind it.