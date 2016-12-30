Stretch of I-90 closed near Livingston due to high winds

The winds whip up again near Livingston, forcing law enforcement on Thursday to close a stretch of Interstate 90.

These fierce 60-mile-per-hour winds are expected to last through the night.

These photos come to ABC FOX Montana from the Park County Rural Fire Department.

The fire chief says that the winds blew so hard that they caused a semi-truck to topple over.

It happened after 7 p.m. on I-90 near MM 334.

According to the Park County Sheriff's Office, all westbound traffic is being detoured through Livingston between MM 337 and MM 330.