Stretch of I-90 closed near Livingston due to high winds - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Stretch of I-90 closed near Livingston due to high winds

Posted: Updated:
LIVINGSTON -

The winds whip up again near Livingston, forcing law enforcement on Thursday to close a stretch of Interstate 90.

These fierce 60-mile-per-hour winds are expected to last through the night.

These photos come to ABC FOX Montana from the Park County Rural Fire Department.

The fire chief says that the winds blew so hard that they caused a semi-truck to topple over.

It happened after 7 p.m. on I-90 near MM 334.

According to the Park County Sheriff's Office, all westbound traffic is being detoured through Livingston between MM 337 and MM 330.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.