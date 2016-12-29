Griz Open Up Conference Play, Beat ISU 74-62 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Griz Open Up Conference Play, Beat ISU 74-62

Posted: Updated:

Coaches always say there are two seasons in the course of a college basketball year: non-conference, and conference play. The Griz opened up their new season tonight against the Big Sky Conference, welcome Idaho State to Missoula. On the backs of their two proven scorers, Walter Wright and Ahmaad Rorie, the Griz beat the Bengals 74-62.

Wright poured in 21 off the bench on 8-14 shooting, and Rorie had 24 on 10-14 shooting. Both players had mini runs throughout the game. When Idaho State would cut the Griz lead to under five, the two point guards went to work, shooting and creating for their teammates.

Head Coach Travis DeCuire before the season talked about wanting his players to play an all-division one schedule to prepare them for the Big Sky, and for nights like tonight. Idaho State's two leading scorers, Ethan Telfair (19 points) and Brandon Boyd (15 points), were hounded the entire game in the backcourt. The duo, who normally shoot at a high percentage, ended up shooting a combined 11-27 from the field. The Griz forced 8 steals during the game.

The Griz are now 6-8, and 1-0 in conference play. The next game is going to be a big one for the team. On Saturday, they welcome Weber State to Dahlberg. The Wildcats won the conference last season, and were the preseason Big Sky coaches pick to win the conference again. Although Montana State might be the natural rival, Weber State and Montana have had some classic matchups during the past few years.

  • College SportsMore>>

  • Tee It Up: Old Works

    Tee It Up: Old Works

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 6:19 PM EDT2017-07-04 22:19:05 GMT

    In the fourth installment of Tee It Up, the boys head to Old Works to play the par 5 6th hole. Shaun Rainey, Ben Wineman and David Winter get some tips from Griz Head Golf Coach Matt Higgins on how to fix your swing tempo, club selection in the rough, and choking up on wedges. Go to our community tab and hit contests to enter to win two free rounds of golf at Old Works!

    In the fourth installment of Tee It Up, the boys head to Old Works to play the par 5 6th hole. Shaun Rainey, Ben Wineman and David Winter get some tips from Griz Head Golf Coach Matt Higgins on how to fix your swing tempo, club selection in the rough, and choking up on wedges. Go to our community tab and hit contests to enter to win two free rounds of golf at Old Works!

  • Original Carroll Gym Floor Survived Train Wreck

    Original Carroll Gym Floor Survived Train Wreck

    Monday, July 3 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-07-04 01:49:34 GMT

    Carroll College just replaced the original gym floor inside the PE Center that was dedicated in 1970. That court saw its fair share of wear in tear. 

    Carroll College just replaced the original gym floor inside the PE Center that was dedicated in 1970. That court saw its fair share of wear in tear. 

  • UGF now University of Providence

    UGF now University of Providence

    Saturday, July 1 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-07-02 00:45:52 GMT

    On Saturday, July 1st, the University of Great Falls officially became the University of Providence. The name change was announced two weeks ago in late June.

    On Saturday, July 1st, the University of Great Falls officially became the University of Providence. The name change was announced two weeks ago in late June.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Tillie, Hachimura in action at FIBA U19 World Cup in Egypt

    Tillie, Hachiumura open play at FIBA U19 World Cup

    Two of Gonzaga's top returning players are keeping busy this summer while representing their countries.

    Two of Gonzaga's top returning players are keeping busy this summer while representing their countries.

  • Tee It Up: Old Works

    Tee It Up: Old Works

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 6:19 PM EDT2017-07-04 22:19:05 GMT

    In the fourth installment of Tee It Up, the boys head to Old Works to play the par 5 6th hole. Shaun Rainey, Ben Wineman and David Winter get some tips from Griz Head Golf Coach Matt Higgins on how to fix your swing tempo, club selection in the rough, and choking up on wedges. Go to our community tab and hit contests to enter to win two free rounds of golf at Old Works!

    In the fourth installment of Tee It Up, the boys head to Old Works to play the par 5 6th hole. Shaun Rainey, Ben Wineman and David Winter get some tips from Griz Head Golf Coach Matt Higgins on how to fix your swing tempo, club selection in the rough, and choking up on wedges. Go to our community tab and hit contests to enter to win two free rounds of golf at Old Works!

  • Zach Collins officially signs with Portland Trailblazers

    Zach Collins officially signs with Portland Trailblazers

    Courtesy: Portland TrailblazersCourtesy: Portland Trailblazers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (July 3, 2017) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed center Zach Collins, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Acquired in a draft day trade with Sacramento, Collins (7-0, 230) was selected with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

    PORTLAND, Ore. (July 3, 2017) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed center Zach Collins, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Acquired in a draft day trade with Sacramento, Collins (7-0, 230) was selected with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.