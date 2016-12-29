Griz Open Up Conference Play, Beat ISU 74-62

Coaches always say there are two seasons in the course of a college basketball year: non-conference, and conference play. The Griz opened up their new season tonight against the Big Sky Conference, welcome Idaho State to Missoula. On the backs of their two proven scorers, Walter Wright and Ahmaad Rorie, the Griz beat the Bengals 74-62.

Wright poured in 21 off the bench on 8-14 shooting, and Rorie had 24 on 10-14 shooting. Both players had mini runs throughout the game. When Idaho State would cut the Griz lead to under five, the two point guards went to work, shooting and creating for their teammates.

Head Coach Travis DeCuire before the season talked about wanting his players to play an all-division one schedule to prepare them for the Big Sky, and for nights like tonight. Idaho State's two leading scorers, Ethan Telfair (19 points) and Brandon Boyd (15 points), were hounded the entire game in the backcourt. The duo, who normally shoot at a high percentage, ended up shooting a combined 11-27 from the field. The Griz forced 8 steals during the game.

The Griz are now 6-8, and 1-0 in conference play. The next game is going to be a big one for the team. On Saturday, they welcome Weber State to Dahlberg. The Wildcats won the conference last season, and were the preseason Big Sky coaches pick to win the conference again. Although Montana State might be the natural rival, Weber State and Montana have had some classic matchups during the past few years.