Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week 12/29: Syd Steele

There is never a break for Sentinel High School’s Syd Steele. The three sport athlete is always on the go, and that’s the way she likes it.


“I am always doing something, so I feel like I am always a part of something, it’s the best feeling. And I’m so glad that I came back to basketball for that reason.” Steele says.

See soccer is Syd’s first love. The Spartan forward has been dynamic on the pitch, and as a three time all state selection, scored a lot of goals over her career.. But she also has another love.

“I love school. I know it’s weird for a teenager to say that, but I really do love school. And I think my teachers could vouch for me on that. I love being there, raising my hand, being that kind of person.” says Steele.

She is also a standout track athlete, and decided to return to the basketball for her senior year, something that her coach sure enjoys.

“Syd is a great defensive player, she has a lot of tenacity. Her sister played for us for four years and was a great leader in our program, and Syd does that, she is a silent leader. She is figuring out her role, and we are figuring out what she can and can’t do for us.” Head Coach Karen Deden says.

As busy as she is on the court, off the court she has a lot going on. A star student in the classroom, she is involved with DECA and Key Club at Sentinel, and one of her favorite things to do is be a track and soccer coach for kids in the Missoula area.

“I love being able to help kids, and more than just tell them what to do, you know, be with them, help them, and show them how.” Steele says.

“We are happy to have her because she is such a dynamic type of kid, and fun to be around, and you know, it’s such a cool thing that she earned this honor, I think she is well deserving of it.” Deden says.

 

