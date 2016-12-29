West Yellowstone bands together to support family impacted by explosion

Four people are reportedly released from the hospital today after needing medical attention when their West Yellowstone home exploded

The natural gas explosion left a father and three kids injured with nothing left of a house. This devastation is bringing the community together to help the family during this tragic time.

"Normally we don't have big things like this happen for sure yeah definitely something that shakes the whole community," said Pedro Perez.

Pedro Perez, a next-door neighbor and long time family friend, says the explosion shook everything.

"We were upstairs and it felt like the house had to lean back and it felt like the house is going up all it was a very powerful shockwave," said Perez.

Perez and his roommate were the first to respond.

"The father was on the right side over there holding another kid and we pass them along to keep ourselves in them safe and got them inside the house and start looking for the third kid he was years old," said Pedro.

He says the family survived but lost everything.

"Everything they own everything they had was in there and so we're trying to help them with donations and they have an online thing going for him hopefully people can help us out," said Pedro.

Now the community is coming together to help them out.

"It's a really big shock a small town very often hears about it don't know each other and try to get on the other as a community and support each other," said Montana Bargar.

Perez says they're just happy the family is alive.

"Yeah it's definitely a miracle everyone was able to get out of there in one piece so it's good we're happy that they're all right yeah it's definitely a miracle everyone was able to get out of there in one piece," said Perez.

The fire chief reminds everyone if you think you smell gas get all the building and call 911 don't try to find the source of the gas yourself.

