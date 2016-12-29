Southwest Montana Community Health Center receives nearly $1 Mil - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Southwest Montana Community Health Center receives nearly $1 Million

BUTTE -

Senator Jon Tester announces nearly $1 million will go to Butte's community health center.

This will go towards patients with low income to seek medical care.

Don Foley with Southwest Montana Community Health Center says they are grateful for the awarded money.

This funding comes through the community health center fund which was established by the Affordable Care Act.

"It helps us provide medical services. The main reason for the money is to provide discounts. We bill patients who come here are insured patients or uninsured patients,” said Foley.

Foley said they are worried because if congress repeals the Affordable Care Act, future funding for Montana's 17 community health centers would be put at risk.

