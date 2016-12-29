Three dead in Highway 93 crash - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

UPDATE: Three dead in Highway 93 crash

FLORENCE -

UPDATE: Three elderly people are identified as the victims of Thursday's fatal crash. Missoula County Sheriffs say Eddie Parks, 73, of Victor was driving north in his 2014 Silverado when he crossed into southbound traffic and collided with a Dodge Dakota carrying 72-year-old Ronald Chaney and his 71-year-old wife Laurene Chaney. Both are from Hamilton. All three died on scene.

Troopers with the Montana Highway Patrol are investigating the details surrounding the crash.

UPDATE: A man from Victor in a Chevy truck collided with a Dodge. The occupants in that vehicle where a man and woman from Hamilton.

The single male in the truck crossed over middle line. What lead to this action has not been determined, but we've been told that weather is not a factor. 

UPDATE: Brenda Bassett with the Missoula Co. Sheriff's Office confirms three fatalities in this crash.

The two vehicles hit head-on just south of Carlton Creek.

Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal crash on Highway 93 between Lolo and Florence. The multi-vehicle crash happened right after 3:00 pm, Dec 29, three miles north of Florence.

The southbound lane is completely blocked.

Our reporter is headed to the scene and we'll update with new information as soon as we have it.

