Great Falls ticket wins Montana Millionaire prize

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana Millionaire ticket sold in Great Falls won the $1 million prize.
    
The Montana Lottery drew the winning numbers in the 10th annual game on Thursday.
    
Tickets sold in Missoula, Troy and Livingston won $100,000 prizes.
    
Five tickets won $10,000 prizes. They were sold in Whitehall, Anaconda, Laurel, Hardin and Butte.
    
Lottery officials did not immediately say what retailers sold the winning tickets.
    
The winning numbers were:
    
$1 million - 12066
    
$100,000 - 41934, 52730 and 61107
    
$10,000 - 16649, 91647, 100967, 102309 and 114871

