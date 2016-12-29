Great Falls ticket wins Montana Millionaire prize

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana Millionaire ticket sold in Great Falls won the $1 million prize.



The Montana Lottery drew the winning numbers in the 10th annual game on Thursday.



Tickets sold in Missoula, Troy and Livingston won $100,000 prizes.



Five tickets won $10,000 prizes. They were sold in Whitehall, Anaconda, Laurel, Hardin and Butte.



Lottery officials did not immediately say what retailers sold the winning tickets.



The winning numbers were:



$1 million - 12066



$100,000 - 41934, 52730 and 61107



$10,000 - 16649, 91647, 100967, 102309 and 114871

