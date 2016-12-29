Anti-Semitic march organizer tells ABC FOX Montana plans are full steam ahead

The organizer of an armed, anti-Semitic march on Whitefish reaffirms to us at ABC FOX Montana his desire to go through with the plan.

Andrew Anglin of the Daily Stormer website, the man behind the march, corresponded with us Dec. 28.

We had asked him to respond to an article in the Flathead Valley newspaper, the Daily Interlake, that quoted white nationalist Richard Spencer as saying the march is a joke and won't happen.

Richard Spencer is at the center of the controversy.

His mother says she felt compelled to sell her Whitefish business under pressure from a prominent member of the Jewish community named Tanya Gersh and human rights group, Love Lives Here.

When asked about Spencer's comment, Anglin tells us:

"Richard Spencer is not involved with the march and I am not in contact with him. I have not been in contact with him since this situation began."

He says, "This is not about Richard Spencer. It is about justice. This is about every single person who has ever been targeted for harassment or had their family targeted for harassment by this Jewish network of terrorists.

He ended his email with, "You should make it clear to your viewers that I am perfectly fine with calling this off. What I want costs these Jews nothing. They simply have to admit that it was wrong to target someone's mother for harassment."

Anglin wrote an article earlier today on his website deriding Montana’s political leadership for denouncing his efforts.

Further down in the article, he embeds our story from the other night, and he writes:

"So far, it looks like we will have representatives from at least three European nations marching with us in January, a sign of increasing global white racial solidarity against the international Jewish agenda to exterminate the white race through programs of mass immigration-- feminism-- and the promotion of homosexuality."