Whitefish residents stay strong in face of potential march

With a potential armed protest march looming over Whitefish, a majority of locals don’t seem to be very alarmed as 2016 winds to a close.

Most concern, residents said on Wednesday, comes from family and friends out of town, but Whitefish residents say they stand united.

"Sometimes they'll say what’s going on, and I'll say not much, and really that's kind of the way it is,” said Deputy Mayor and Whitefish City Council member Richard Hildner, when asked about how his fellow residents talk about the potential impending march.

They are inquisitive, he said, but not scared, due in part to a lack of solid, concrete details, and the reassurance of Police Chief Bill Dial.

"His message to me yesterday was 'Richard, we're keeping track of everything, and I'll let you know if theres something you need to know, and thats the way I like it,” Hildner said Wednesday afternoon.