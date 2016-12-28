Veterans advocate and activist Dan Gallagher, 69, remembered

Montanans say "rest in peace" to a prominent voice for all veterans, Dan Gallagher.

ABC FOX Montana is told by the Executive Director of the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center and friend, Betsy Mulligan-Dague that Gallagher passed away after suffering from a heart attack on Monday. He was 69 years old.

Gallagher fell ill earlier this month and underwent open heart surgery last week.

Dan grew up on a farm near Charlo and served in the army during the Vietnam War.

Upon his return, he became an activist for veterans rights and services.

As a peace activist, he also worked to build a bridge between soldiers and anti-war protesters.

In 2012, he earned the 'Peacemaker of the Year' award by the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center.

And his efforts don't stop there.

He spoke at countless Veterans' Day ceremonies and even starred in the film "Beyond the Divide," which portrayed first-hand accounts of the historical divide between veterans and peace advocates following the Vietnam War and their efforts to heal.

That's where he became good friends with Mulligan-Dague.

"Service over self. That's just who Dan was, whether it was a veteran helping other veterans or whether it was a man trying to serve his country and also helping to create peace," says Mulligan-Dague.

ABC FOX Montana will update you on any planned memorials or services for Dan Gallagher.