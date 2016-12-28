Two Madison Street bridge lanes to close on Jan. 3rd

Construction is already taking place on the Madison Street bridge.

But, on January 3rd driving over the Madison Street bridge will slow drivers down significantly.

"Road construction is like a pregnancy, it's worth the nine months of misery for the miracle. We know it will be a challenge but it will be well worth it to the community when it's finished," said Big Sky Public Relations’ Courtenay Sprunger.

Montanans know road construction is a part of life, but this bridge resurfacing project is needed.

The bridge was built in the 1950's and 75 years later, the bridge surface is deteriorating.

As we told you last January, the sidewalk was closed for safety.

"We're planning to start work but if it's bitter cold, we're not gonna put guys at risk out there," said MDT’s Bob Vosen.

But-negative temperatures may put a slight hold on work. Vosen said during this construction drivers will expect significant delays.

"Anytime you do highway construction-there's inconvenience. There's no way around it, but we try to minimize it as much as we can. Like I said, making sure the fire and ambulance can get through as needed," said Vosen.

Frontier West Project Manager, Mike Murphy says concrete portions of the bridge will now be steel, giving the lifespan of the bridge another 75 years.

The median on the bridge will get removed, making more room for a bigger sidewalk and bike path.

Drivers should watch for changing construction conditions.

The bridge work should be completely done in August.