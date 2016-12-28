Butte Law Enforcement keeps crime down in the mining city this holiday season

Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich said this time of year it's common for break in to occur.

However, thankfully wasn't the case for Butte this holiday season.

In fact, Skuletich said no home burglaries were reported this Christmas.

"Low crime rate overall. There hasn't been a whole lot of stuff going on in Butte, which is good. We did have a couple of vehicles but when it got cold that kind of stop as well, “said Skuletich.

He said law enforcement has kept a close eye on neighborhoods and other places around Butte, and it's kept crime down.

The Undersheriff did give us some tips on how to keep your home safe while you're gone.

Skuletich said to always communicate with your neighborhood and let them know you will be gone.

Also, to shovel snow away from your front door to make it look like your home.