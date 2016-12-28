West Yellowstone trailer explosion injures four

Hebgen District Fire Chief, Shane Grube, confirms a trailer explosion in West Yellowstone Tuesday. The source of the explosion is still under investigation, but it is known that a gas leak was involved.

Four injuries are reported from the explosion: one adult male and three children.Two sustained critical injuries, and two sustained minor injuries.

They were all taken to a hospital in Rexburg, Idaho for treatment. A gofundme page has been established to help the family.