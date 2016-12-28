Weather hampers search for missing Bozeman snowboarder - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Weather hampers search for missing Bozeman snowboarder

By Associated Press

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - A winter storm and increased avalanche danger are hampering the search for a Grand Targhee Resort worker who failed to return from snowboarding last Friday.

Lee Kidd's sister tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide that her brother had recently moved to Driggs, Idaho from Bozeman, Montana, and was spending his first season working at Grand Targhee.

A friend said Kidd had texted him and said he was getting more comfortable snowboarding in the backcountry.
    

The attached photo is not of the actual search mission. Photo courtesy: Duncan McGoldrick 

