Weather hampers search for missing Bozeman snowboarder

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - A winter storm and increased avalanche danger are hampering the search for a Grand Targhee Resort worker who failed to return from snowboarding last Friday.

Lee Kidd's sister tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide that her brother had recently moved to Driggs, Idaho from Bozeman, Montana, and was spending his first season working at Grand Targhee.

A friend said Kidd had texted him and said he was getting more comfortable snowboarding in the backcountry.



The attached photo is not of the actual search mission. Photo courtesy: Duncan McGoldrick