Weather Authority Alert: Dangerously cold wind chills next week

MISSOULA- Weather forecasters are advising Missoula residents to bundle up next week as blowing snow and dangerous wind chills are expected to creep into the forecast next week.

ABC FOX Montana’s Weather Authority Dave Cochran says by early next week-Sunday and Monday, we can expect temperatures overnight to hit below zero and during the day-single digit temperatures.

Those with the National Weather Service out of Missoula say a winter storm system will bring A accumulating snowfall Sunday before transitioning to an extremely cold winter weather pattern Monday.

Arctic air will cross the Continental Divide resulting in strong northeasterly winds, blowing and drifting snow and dangerously cold wind chills through Monday evening.

This extraordinary cold and prolonged arctic system will settle over the region through all of next week.

Recent snows and snow depth will contribute to the potential for extreme and near record low temperatures across western Montana.

In addition, high temperatures will have a tough time approaching the 0°F mark in many areas.

Here’s what to watch for….

-Winter storm Sunday, then an extreme cold event next week.

-Strong Northeasterly winds bringing blowing snow and dangerous wind chills.

-Near record prolonged extreme cold all next week

Snow could accumulate anywhere from 2 to 5 inches valleys, 4 to 8 inches mountains

In the Flathead Valley-- winds gusting to 35 mph out of Bad Rock Canyon into the Flathead Valley

In the Missoula area- in typical cold areas, such as: Butte, Seeley Lake, Condon, Georgetown Lake, Phillipsburg, Missoula, Bitterroot, Mission and Flathead Valleys, and lower valleys of Northwest Montana.