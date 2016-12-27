Blowing and drifting snow, ice and snow packed roads, in Montana, road conditions keep getting worse.

Highways all across the state of Montana are dealing with blowing and drifting snow and low visibility. However, there are currently no closures.

I was on my way to Ennis driving on Highway 84, when the snow started falling and the wind started picking up. By the time I got to Highway 287 I was driving in a complete whiteout.

Earlier today, I spoke with the Montana Highway Patrol, and at the time troopers said that the roads were starting to clear off nicely, only five accidents had been reported. That's down from the 8-10 that were reported yesterday.

However, winter weather advisory went into effect and Sergeant McLaughlin told me then that the number of crashes would increase. As of this evening, according to MHP’s website, that is true.

There have been around 30 accidents in Montana and 7 in the Gallatin area.

Conditions on Highway 84 and 287 have not changed. The area is still listed as severe driving conditions including blowing and drifting snow.

However, as you head up toward Livingston, the road conditions look more promising as the roads are becoming dry with occasional icy spots and blowing snow.

