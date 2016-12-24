Website calls for an armed march in downtown Whitefish

It’s Christmas Eve in downtown Whitefish but that doesn’t mean that white supremacists are taking a vacation.

The publisher of the website Daily Stormer, Andrew Anglin writes he, himself will lead an armed march through Whitefish, the second week of January.

He says he is gathering 200 people to march against Jews, Jewish businesses and anyone who supports either.

Anglin is hoping to draw from pre-vetted skinhead groups for his rally.

When ABCFOX Montana showed Lynn Exton a flyer for this call to action she equates it to a painful time in our country’s past, “It just brings back the worst of some parts of the 50’s and 60’s that I remember. I remember in the late 60’s I was living in Washington DC and I was in junior high at the time. When the National Guard had to occupy parts of the city because of the violence.

Lynn has young grandchildren and a son living in Whitefish and could not stress to us enough how disturbing this news was to her.

Governor Steve Bullock just released a statement yesterday emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and love saying “we will not tolerate hate against our fellow Montanans, not because of their religion, color of their skin, or gender. We will not tolerate hate and intimidation of any kind. Not now, not ever.”

We reached out to the Governor and local law enforcement but no one has gotten back to us.

We will continue to track this story and bring you new information as it emerges.

Right now organizations like the Anti Defamation League in New York city say they are reaching out to victims who have been harassed online by the Daily Stormer and offering their support, by trying to remove offensive photos and following up with law enforcement and FBI on the case.