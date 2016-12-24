Last minute shoppers on Christmas Eve

With tomorrow being Christmas we were curious on how many people were still out doing last minute Christmas shopping.

Christmas Eve is falling on a Saturday this year and we were wondering if shoppers pushed their shopping back to last minute because of it.

One shopper says, “"I did, it's just I'm enjoying my Christmas Break."

However, not everyone pushed back their last minute shopping just because Christmas Eve fell on a Saturday. One shopper says this was just the best day for her to shop on.

"No, No just scheduled to work the whole week and so today is just the only chance I have to do that."

With Christmas just around the corner and by that I mean tomorrow, their are still plenty of shoppers getting those last minute gifts.