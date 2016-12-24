Grieving family and friends of deceased Charter driver start gofundme campaign

Following one of the most horrific car accidents Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says he has seen in 25 years, family and friends of the deceased, created a gofundme campaign for funeral expenses.

While law enforcement have not released the name of the deceased the gofundme website have identified the deceased as Jacob Imhoff.

According to the gofundme website, 22 year old Imhoff was driving home in his Charter pickup on December 23rd from a training session on MT 93.

Imhoff attempted to pass a car in front of him, crossing into on coming traffic and had a head on collision with a Town Pump semi truck.

Imhoff was ejected from the Charter vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

After losing his mother to cancer in 2015, Imhoff leaves behind a father and eight siblings.

The money that will be raised through this campaign will cover travel and funeral expenses for the family as the family does not have the monetary means to cover the funeral.

Any amount that folks can donate to this fund is greatly appreciated.

Photo courtesy of the Imhoff family.