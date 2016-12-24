Armed protest planned for Whitefish

ABC Fox Montana has learned that the racist website, The Daily Stormer, is organizing an armed protest through the streets of Whitefish.

This is in response to the controversy surrounding white nationalist Richard Spencer, his mother, and human rights advocates in the area.

The publisher of the Daily Stormer writes:

"We are planning an armed protest in Whitefish.

“Montana has extremely liberal open carry laws, so my lawyer is telling me we can easily march through the center of the town carrying high-powered rifles.

“I myself am planning on being there to lead the protest, which has been dubbed ‘March on Whitefish.’

“Currently, my guys say we are going to be able to put together about 200 people to participate in the march, which will be against Jews, Jewish businesses and everyone who supports either.

“We will be busing in skinheads from the Bay Area.

ABC Fox Montana called the Whitefish Police to see if the department had a comment, but no one has gotten back to us.

The publisher of the Daily Stormer writes that he is planning the march for the second week of January.

As we have just broken this story tonight, things will likely develop very quickly, and we will keep you informed as more information comes in.