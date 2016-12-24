Reaction from people flying in for the Holidays - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Reaction from people flying in for the Holidays

BOZEMAN -

The airport was pretty calm tonight. You think it’s Christmas time so the airport has to be hectic right? Well, not necessarily.

Here is why, during the winter air traffic is pretty average whereas in the summer months 50 percent more passengers are flying.

In fact, the glacier airport last August saw 40-thousand departures compared to last November where they only saw 14-thousand passengers. There has been a 10 percent bump throughout the year in revenue so you can probably imagine a similar bump for the month of December.

I spoke with arriving passengers from all over including, Florida, Ohio, Philadelphia and even Poland. Most of the people to whom I spoke said traveling was a breeze.  

