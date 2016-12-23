The day before Christmas Eve: a fatal crash in Lake County

One man is dead, following a head-on collision in Lake County in what the sheriff calls one of the worst crashes he's seen in his 25-years of service.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Sean Finley tells ABC FOX Montana that a Charter pickup truck was heading north bound on Highway 93 just after 4 pm on Friday. The trooper says that the driver was attempting to pass other cars, and when the pickup crossed over the center line, it collided with on coming traffic.

More specifically, a Town Pump semi-truck.

The driver of the Charter pickup truck was immediately ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred at mile marker 40 right in front of the Nine Pipes Wildlife Refuge, about 45-minutes north of Missoula.

The driver in the Town Pump semi-truck was injured and transferred to the hospital in Ronan, Trooper Finely tells ABC FOX Montana. He says the Town Pump driver suffered lacerations to his upper torso, as well as leg injuries.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says this is the most violent wreck he has witnessed in his 25 years of service.

Sheriff Bells says that the impact was so tremendous that debris scattered more than 600-feet from the origin of the crash site.

Photo courtesy of Lake County Sheriff Don Bell