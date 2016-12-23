Top ten worst Christmas toys: did you avoid them this holiday season?

Warning to all parents, there is a list of the top ten worst Christmas toys, did you avoid buying them this holiday season?

Toyssafety.org warns parents of ten toys this 2016 that could actually hurt your kid.

We showed shoppers the list, shoppers like dad Justin Lovitt from Columbia Falls who has two small boys, "Definitely with some of the choking hazard ones I guess you know, with my two small boys that definitely kind of concerns me.”

Grandma and mother, Connie Brown was more worried about the Flying Heroes Superman Launcher, a toy that kids could aim at each other, "Super heroes, superman launcher I wouldn't because I think it'd be a great possibility for head shots for little people."

Then we bumped into the Ennis family and the kids had a different take on the Bump N' Bounce Body Bumpers, a toy that doesn't cover your head.

Claire Ennis said she's actually tried the Bump N' Bounce Body Bumpers, "They were fun for a bit until they popped and they would keep running out of air, so you would play with them and they'd be super fun, but then they'd pop."

If you've already purchased one of these items on the list you have a couple of options, one you can simply leave it unwrapped and return it to the retailer or now knowing these risks simple watch your child very closely come Christmas morning.