Griz crash the Waves

The Montana Grizzlies beat the Pepperdine Waves 71-70 in their last non conference game of the season. Full stats below.

Pepperdine 70 • 4-8

Total 3-Ptr Rebounds

## Player FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA Off Def Tot PF TP A TO Blk Stl Min

14 REYES, Chris f 5-10 0-0 2-2 2 6 8 4 12 2 0 0 0 28

30 MURRAY JR., Lamond f 6-13 1-2 1-3 2 9 11 2 14 0 3 2 1 39

12 GEHRING, Nate c 1-2 0-0 2-2 1 4 5 2 4 0 1 1 0 21

03 MAJOR, Jeremy g 4-9 0-1 1-3 0 2 2 3 9 2 6 0 1 32

21 HELLUMS, Knox g 2-6 2-6 2-2 0 1 1 0 8 1 5 0 0 20

01 LEE, Elijah 2-2 1-1 4-4 0 4 4 1 9 1 2 0 2 23

23 ALLEN, Jonathan 4-6 2-3 0-0 1 2 3 2 10 1 2 0 0 25

31 TAYLOR, Nolan 2-2 0-0 0-0 1 0 1 4 4 2 0 0 0 12

Team 0 0 0

Totals 26-50 6-13 12-16 7 28 35 18 70 9 19 3 4 200

FG % 1st Half: 12-27 44.4%

3FG % 1st Half: 2-7 28.6%

FT % 1st Half: 3-5 60.0%

2nd half: 14-23 60.9%

2nd half: 4-6 66.7%

2nd half: 9-11 81.8%

Game: 26-50 52.0%

Game: 6-13 46.2%

Game: 12-16 75.0%

Deadball

Rebounds

1

Montana 71 • 5-8

Total 3-Ptr Rebounds

## Player FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA Off Def Tot PF TP A TO Blk Stl Min

20 Krslovic,Fabijan f 4-8 0-0 0-3 1 2 3 3 8 1 2 1 1 26

31 Lopez,Jack f 3-7 3-5 2-2 1 7 8 2 11 2 0 1 1 35

00 Oguine,Michael g 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 2 2 5 0 2 1 0 0 16

04 Pridgett,Sayeed g 0-3 0-1 4-4 1 1 2 0 4 0 1 0 0 11

14 Rorie,Ahmaad g 7-15 3-4 4-5 0 5 5 1 21 8 1 0 3 37

01 Dunn,Mario 1-2 1-2 0-0 0 0 0 1 3 1 1 0 1 10

05 Wright,Walter 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 2 3 0 0 16

24 Moorehead,Bobby 2-5 1-3 1-1 0 0 0 3 6 0 1 0 2 17

33 Samuelson,Jared 0-1 0-0 1-2 1 2 3 1 1 2 1 1 0 10

34 Gfeller,Brandon 6-9 5-8 0-0 0 0 0 1 17 0 0 0 1 22

Team 0 1 1 1

Totals 23-53 13-24 12-17 4 20 24 18 71 18 12 3 9 200

FG % 1st Half: 12-28 42.9%

3FG % 1st Half: 9-17 52.9%

FT % 1st Half: 4-5 80.0%

2nd half: 11-25 44.0%

2nd half: 4-7 57.1%

2nd half: 8-12 66.7%

Game: 23-53 43.4%

Game: 13-24 54.2%

Game: 12-17 70.6%

Deadball