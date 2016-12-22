Police investigate meth lab located in Garnet Mountain Way

Sheriff's Deputies from the Missouri River Drug Task Force arrest two women after executing a search warrant in Garnet Mountain Way.

The search warrant was executed on suspicion of a meth lab. After investigators of the Missouri River Drug Task Force searched the premises, evidence of the required equipment necessary to manufacture meth was discovered.

Most of the people to whom I spoke today couldn't believe that this was happening in their neighborhood. Keith Yulga who lives right down the street said he read about it this morning and couldn't believe it.

Yulga Says, "I mean, you hear about it all the time here in Montana. Talking about it, you see posters, billboards, and stuff like that. But to kind of have it right down from your house is a little bit of a different story."

I also spoke with neighbors who weren't as surprised. One neighbor said that it's usually the smaller populated areas where this happens; another neighbor said that police had visited that house multiple times before so this wasn't shocking to them at all.