Whitefish family shaken after Whitefish school bus accident

Wednesday December 21st a Whitefish school bus carrying about 40 children home from school slid off KM Ranch road.

A local we spoke with today says he heard the bus driver pulled over to the side of the road to let other cars pass.

As the bus did this, the snow caught the bus’s wheels and the bus slid off the road and turned on its side.

While no one was seriously injured a family nearby the accident had a child who narrowly escaped the scary bus incident.

Tiffani Stewart says her Grandfather came running into the house to tell her, her little sister’s school bus had crashed, “My sister was on the bus, she got off a little bit before it wrecked, so she was home already and her and my mom had actually left the house when we heard the news."

Tiffani says her first reaction was relief that her sister was home, but she didn't want to relax too quickly before she knew if any other children were hurt, a child like her own daughter Piper, "That was another thing I was thinking about right away was if that was one of my children on the bus I would be terrified and I would hope nothing like that would ever happen on the school bus going to school."

The bus driver will undergo protocols that are taken after accidents like this happen.