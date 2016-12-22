'Tis the season of adopting a pet

Chelsea Bailey Butte-Silver Bow Animal Shelter supervisor Jacki Casagranda said they currently have around 50 to 60 animals who need of a home. Casagranda said all these animals are homeless and have no owners to go to.

She said to never over look what a local shelter can provide because it may shock you.

"There are some really great pure breeds in shelters. Also, some really great mixes who are a little trained and older…who kind of know the ways of the world. And shelters also have young pets too," said Casagranda.

Casagranda said you can really find what your looking for if you take the time to work with your local shelter.

If you want to find out more information on how you can adopt a pet go to http://montanapets.org/bas/index.html