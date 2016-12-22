'Tis the season of adopting a pet - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

'Tis the season of adopting a pet

Posted: Updated:
BUTTE -

Chelsea Bailey Butte-Silver Bow Animal Shelter supervisor Jacki Casagranda said they currently have around 50 to 60 animals who need of a home. Casagranda said all these animals are homeless and have no owners to go to.

She said to never over look what a local shelter can provide because it may shock you.

"There are some really great pure breeds in shelters. Also, some really great mixes who are a little trained and older…who kind of know the ways of the world. And shelters also have young pets too," said Casagranda.

Casagranda said you can really find what your looking for if you take the time to work with your local shelter.

If you want to find out more information on how you can adopt a pet go to http://montanapets.org/bas/index.html

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.