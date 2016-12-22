Butte Rescue Mission employee feels at home helping others

Butte Rescue Mission employee Nicole Deluna said working here on Christmas is a treat for her.

While serving the holiday ham and interacting with people, she said it's like home.

Deluna is away from family this year and says being surround by people is like being around family.

"Their the closest I have...they are my family for this Christmas. I appreciate it because not only am I warming their hearts, their warming mine as well," said Deluna.

Deluna also said she looks forward hosting fun activities as well on Christmas day.

She added their door is always open to anyone who's looking for some Christmas cheer.