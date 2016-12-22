UPDATE: 44 year old Superior woman ID'd as Clark Fork River vict - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

UPDATE: 44 year old Superior woman ID'd as Clark Fork River victim

Posted: Updated:

MISSOULA-The Sheriff and Coroner, TJ McDermott, is releasing the name of the woman who was found deceased in the Clark Fork River on December 21st, 2016 as 44-year-old Amy Dixon of Superior.

The cause and manner of death is pending upon completion of a toxicology report.

Wednesday, ABC FOX Montana reported that a body was discovered behind Taco Johns in Missoula on the morning.

The call came in around 11:46 am after an adult female body was found on the north bank of the Clark Fork River. 

The body wasn't submerged in the river, but above the ice on the bank. It was recovered around 1:00 pm.

The Missoula Police Department is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mrs. Dixon’s death.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.