UPDATE: 44 year old Superior woman ID'd as Clark Fork River victim

MISSOULA-The Sheriff and Coroner, TJ McDermott, is releasing the name of the woman who was found deceased in the Clark Fork River on December 21st, 2016 as 44-year-old Amy Dixon of Superior.

The cause and manner of death is pending upon completion of a toxicology report.

Wednesday, ABC FOX Montana reported that a body was discovered behind Taco Johns in Missoula on the morning.

The call came in around 11:46 am after an adult female body was found on the north bank of the Clark Fork River.

The body wasn't submerged in the river, but above the ice on the bank. It was recovered around 1:00 pm.

The Missoula Police Department is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mrs. Dixon’s death.