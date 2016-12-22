Whitefish has 'painful past' when it comes to school bus crashes

WHITEFISH- Whitefish Superintendent Heather Davis Schmidt said Wednesday’s school bus crash is hard on the Whitefish community because of the town’s deadly history with a bus crash in 1984.

ABC FOX Montana was able to get more information about the crash that happened Wednesday evening as kids were being taken home after school.

We learned that the Whitefish School Board was actually discussing whether to utilize the three-point seat belt system in buses before this year’s deadly Tennessee bus crash.

But she says-the research is still out on the seat belt issue.

The Montana Highway Patrol continues to investigate what led to the bus crashing.

The bus driver was said to be navigating icy roads when it slipped off the edge and overturned on its side.

But witnesses we spoke to Thursday said the bus driver was getting ready to park on the side of KM Ranch Road, to let other drivers pass, when the tires slipped over the edge-tipping the vehicle.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene quickly, followed by Rocky Mountain Transportation, Whitefish School District administrators, and the School Resource Officer. Children calmly evacuated from the back door.

No apparent serious injuries were reported. One student was taken to the North Valley Hospital by ambulance for precautionary measures.

But a bus crash of any kind in Whitefish hits the community hard, because as Davis Schmidt mentioned-the town has history with it.

Many Flathead locals still remember back in 1984 when nine were killed when a school bus carrying the Whitefish wrestling team, cheerleaders and staff struck a collided with the empty fuel tanker truck on U.S. 2 and burst into flames.

An article posted by The New York Times back in 1984 says the bus, carrying about 30 wrestlers, coaches, cheerleaders and others from Whitefish High School, was returning in defeat from a match at Browning, 94 miles to the northeast.

The bus struck the double-tanker rig, which had jackknifed across the highway, at about 6:30 P.M. some 22 miles southeast of West Glacier.

That article can be found here.

Meanwhile back in Whitefish, Superintendent Davis Schmidt says the driver, who is employed by Rocky Mountain Transportation will likely undergo classes. But she says, beyond that-since the school district contracts with the company, she doesn’t know what will take place.

But the decision about seat belts is likely not over with the school board.